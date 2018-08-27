My mother keeps asking why Maryam won’t call her: Hussain Nawaz

LONDON : My mother keeps asking me why Maryam isn’t calling her, said Hussain Nawaz, the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. She is unaware that her husband and daughter are in jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Harley Street Clinic in London where his mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is admitted, Hussain said his father is allowed to call once every two weeks for a few minutes.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently incarcerated at the Adiala Jail along with Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar. They were sentenced to 10, seven and one year in the Avenfield reference.

Hussain said Begum Kulsoom is in the ICU and is able to speak but cannot sit up yet.

Referring to her questions about why Maryam isn’t calling her, Hussain said they don’t know what to say and try to avoid the topic.

Share on: WhatsApp