My freedom incomplete: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar

National Conference (NC) President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Friday said even though he was thankful to be a freeman, his freedom was incomplete unless all mainstream leaders were released. Talking with media at his Gupkar residence soon after the authorities revoked his detention, Farooq, donning a black coat and a cap, said he did not have words to see himself free today. “I am thankful to God that today I am in front of you as a freeman, but this freedom is not complete. There are many leaders who are still under detention. Their release is of utmost importance,” said Farooq, who was joined by his wife Molly and daughter Safia Abdullah.

“I hope my people will be free. Let us pray to God that we get true freedom for which we have been trying for so long,” he said. Farooq was detained along with several leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti on August 5 when Government of India (GoI) ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and imposed massive security restrictions and a communication lockdown. In September, Farooq was charged under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

The three-time chief minister said he would not give any political statement unless all leaders who are in jail, placed under house arrest, and detained in hotels are released. "The freedom will be complete when all the leaders – Omar, Mehbooba Ji, and all others who are detained in prisons, either in Jammu Kashmir or outside, in MLA hostel or are in various buildings are released," Abdullah said. "I hope the Government of India will take action soon and the people of Jammu Kashmir have freedom and live as free people.