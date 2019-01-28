‘My doors open for expatriates’

Staff Reporter

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI government is determined to take this country to the height of prosperity. A comprehensive roadmap is being implemented to improve the complaints’ redressal mechanism.

Overseas Pakistanis has always played a pivotal role in the economic development of this country. Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab expressed these views while meeting the delegation of expatriates from different countries here on Sunday. Overseas Pakistanis are strengthening the economy by sending their hard-earned money to Pakistan, he said. Expatriates have great admiration for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and it is one of the priorities of PTI government to resolve the issues of expatriates. Under the leadership of Governor Punjab, Ch. Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) is determined to facilitate expatriates.

