World Brain Day is observed annually on July 22 worldwide to raise awareness regarding neurological disorders and inform the younger generations about the factors that can take to a stroke or a brain haemorrhage or injuries. In fact, diseases that affect the brain are the most frequent causes of disability around the world. It is estimated that some 13pc of neurological disorders not only dementia but can cause various strokes that include headaches depression, migraine, epilepsy, tumour, traumatic injury, infection, sleep disorder and genetic disorder. Stroke is one of the main causes of disability all over the world. That is why there is a need to take measures to decrease the chances of such diseases while some 30pc of the country’s nine million citizens aged 65 or more than that suffer from neurological and psychological disorders with a tiny population of them has access to diagnosis and treatment. A person should be fit in all respects to be able to have a healthy life in the later years of his life. The many different ways to maintain a healthy brain includes avoiding tobacco, regulating blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol, taking vitamins, maintaining a healthy diet and people must wear helmets and follow traffic rules in order to avoid head injuries that could lead to a stroke. It is important to exercise regularly, eat healthy food, stay mentally active by staying curious and involve committing to life long learning, read, write, work puzzles, attend plays or lectures, play games, garden or pursue memory exercises. We will be delighted and hope that this Day will further increase the awareness of age and neurological conditions and diseases associated with age and an ageing Brain can be a Healthy Brain if safety measures are taken forth.

ZEESHAN NASIR

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp