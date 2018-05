Multan

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to recruit 793 new staff including 650 sanitary workers to meet the shortage of staff and to improve cleanliness system in the city. MWMC Manger Operation Usman Khursheed told APP here on Sunday that advertisement about vacant posts would be advertised within next few days.

He said that recruitment would be made through third party with six months contract period.—APP