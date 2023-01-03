MWM decides not to support CM Punjab

Seeks report from RPO Sahiwal on kidnap-cum-murder case In an important development regarding the vote of confidence to the Punjab chief minister, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has decided not to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, it has been learnt on Monday.

According to the party sources, the MWM Political Council has taken the decision after consultation.

The MWM spokesperson said that serious reservations had been expressed on some of the steps taken by the Punjab chief minister.

“MWM Member of Punjab Assembly Syeda Zahra Naqvi will not give the vote of confidence to Pervaiz Elahi,” he said.

“The decision of not giving the vote of confidence to the Chief Minister of Punjab has been taken in the light of the instructions of the party leadership,” he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about kidnap-cum-murder of a child in Okara and ordered strict legal action against the arrested accused.

The perpetrator of the crime deserves severe punishment according to the law and no effort should be spared in providing justice to the bereft family; he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.