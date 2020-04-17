MWL, IIRO inaugurate Food Package, Palm distribution programme

Staff Reporter

Pak-Saudi relations have always been fraternal. Muslim World League and International Islamic Relief Organization (Pakistan office Islamabad) inaugurated the Food Package and Palm Distribution Programme on Friday for Pakistan’s deserving people in the month of Ramadan during the difficult time of the corona virus.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Education Minister Punjab Raja Rashid Hafeez and Dr. Jamal Nasir also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saad Bin Masood Al-Harithi, Regional Director, international Islamic relief organization said that through this program, 6753 “ration” cartons and 54 tonnes of palms will be reached to the needy in different areas of Brother country in it’s first phase and This move was made in accordance with the special instructions and orders of Shaikh Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Isa, the Secretary General of the Islamic releif organization.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is working for the welfare of human beings around the world in keeping with the epidemic of Corona. Recognizing the responsibility of the service of humanity, the Muslim World League is offering its services in this difficult time, under the spirit of helping everyone.

This program is one of several ongoing programs by international Islamic relief organization.

On this occasion, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki said that the Islamic releif organization, Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi people have always been with the Pakistani brothers and will continue to provide support. He congratulated Pakistani people for Ramazan and gave best wishes for the whole country regarding blessings in ramazan and prayed that all mankind get rid of corona virus.

On this occasion, the government Minister praised the connection of the Muslim World League and International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) and offered his thanks to Secretary General of the Islamic World, Shaykh Dr. Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Khadim al-Hurmeen al-Sharifin Malik Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and the Saudi Wali-e-Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman loved Pakistan for the brotherly support.