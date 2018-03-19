MWC 2018: Pak IT companies develop contacts with int’l entities

Islamabad

The Pakistani Companies and the representatives of the companies demonstrated strong optimism for business deals with international entities through contacts developed during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Information Technology, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and 4 Pakistani IT companies exhibited in Pakistan Pavilion at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

This third consecutive participation in Mobile World Congress, which was estimated to have attracted more than 107,000 visitors from 205 countries and territories, was in line with the efforts of the public and private sector entities of Pakistan to enhance collaboration and cooperation with Spanish based stakeholders in terms of soliciting business and mutually beneficial business deals.

Pakistani IT companies were able to develop significant leads from the event which have the potential to turn into deals medium term.

The exhibitors in Pakistan Pavilion included 10 delegates from Evamp & Saanga, Mercurial Minds, Motioncue and Verscom Technologies.

Evamp & Saanga is a technology solutions provider organization serving clients worldwide. Evamp & Saanga provides wide range of ICT products/services to businesses and consumers across the globe, maintaining an unrelenting focus on quality service and customer satisfaction. Key industries of focus are Telecoms and Finance.

Mercurial Minds is a digitalization company, partnering with Telcos and Enterprises to provide innovative and data driven technologies to improve customer experience and service delivery.

Mercurial Minds is an established technology company with a team of committed and highly skilled professionals focused on providing world class mobile related technology solutions; proficient in solution planning, deployment, training and support; and also have extensive experience in custom solution development, solution enhancement and integration.

Motioncue is digital marketing agency focused towards video production and offers a full array of digital marketing such as video production, website development and social media marketing with focus on start ups and large enterprise clients that are currently working with their traditional agencies for production of their digital assets.

Verscom Technologies is a leading mobile development, business intelligence and managed services company, based in Lahore-Pakistan in liaison with Verscom Solutions, Turkey.

Verscom Technologies is an innovative and forward-thinking organization with an established history of exceeding customer requirements. Verscom provide fully managed IT support and technology solutions, including proactive maintenance and monitoring, 24/7 IT support, network administration and technology consulting.—APP