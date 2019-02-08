Muzakra on Khow Culture held at Lok Virsa

The speakers at Muzakra session highlighted various aspects of Khow culture of Chitral here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa.

The session ‘Succinct Review of Khow Culture’ presented a broader cultural picture of Chitral with a special focus on Khow culture. Culture experts spoke on various features of Khow culture including material culture, traditions, traditional dresses, rituals on all social events (birth to death), traditional festivals, traditional knowledge on natural resource management, superstitions, literature, folk music, folk dances, folk singing, folk and traditional drama, and indigenous cure system of Khowar speakers. Professor Israr ud Din was the key speaker on the occasion.

He has worked as Chairman and Professor of Department of Geography in the University of Peshawar. Professor Israr ud Din is a teacher, writer, poet, translator and a researcher.—INP

