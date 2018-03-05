The Research and Publication department of Lok Virsa commenced a series of interactive literary sessions named Muzakira at Lok Virsa’s Faiz Heritage Library.

Speaker and moderator of first session of the series of “Muzakira” was renowned scholar of Sufism Professor Saeed Ahmed who penned various books on Sufism and children’s literature, shed light on “Sufism and it’s relevance in our day to day life”. Expressing his firm believe Professor Saeed Ahmed said the message and teachings of Sufism are universal.—APP

