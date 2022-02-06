Muzaffarabad reports maximum Corona test positivity ratio

Slight drop in infections and deaths

The Covid positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad stood at 34.33 percent and remained maximum as compared to other cities of the country during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Swabi reported 22.75 pct and Mardan 19.51 test positivity ratio. Karachi reported the positivity ratio at 18.60pc, while Hyderabad’s positivity rate was 21.59 per cent in 24 hours.

The test positivity ratio in Gilgit was recorded 18.18, while 14.5 in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, according to sources.

Islamabad reported 7.04pc ratio of Covid positice cases, Rawalpindi, 8.72 per cent, Lahore, 10.99 per cent and Quetta registered 8.04 per cent COVID-19 positivity ratio, sources said.

Moreover, Abbottabad recorded 9.59 positivity ratio, Bannu 6.94 pct positive cases, Bahawalpur 7.82 pct test positivity ratio, Multan 7.34 percent, Sargodha 7.27 pct, Faisalabad 4.02 and Gujrat 3.03 pct positive cases.

Muzaffarabad has reported 34.33% positivity rate; Peshawar 25.84%; Swabi 22.75%; Hyderabad 21.59%; Mardan 19.51%; Karachi 18.60%; Gilgit 18.18% and Lahore 10.99%, and Diamer 2.78 percent.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported a slight decline in the Covid-19 infections as the positivity rate remained under 10% for the fourth consecutive day, recorded at 9.67%, the National Command and Operation Centre’s data showed Saturday morning.

However, as per the statistics issued by the NCOC, 28 people lost their lives to the infection, bringing the overall death toll to 29,448. The number of new cases in the last 24 hours stands at 6,137 after 1,664,560 diagnostic tests were conducted, placing Pakistan’s Covid-19 confirmed cases at 1,454,800 since the pandemic started.

Pakistan has registered 6,137 coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours (Friday), showed the statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday morning.