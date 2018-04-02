Mutual coop in health sector can bring benefit to people: Turkish surgeons

Staff Reporter

A team of two renowned and well reputed doctors from Turkey’s Acibadem hospitals provided free consultation to Pakistani patients ailing from Cardiovascular and liver diseases.

Cardiovascular Surgeon Professor doctor Ersin Erek and specialized Liver translaplant surgeon Prof. doctor Remzi EMÝROÐLU consulted the patients in OPD session held at a local hotel in Lahore. Both the doctors spent a full day with visitor patients and provided consultation on how patients can avail better treatment options available in Turkey.

Success rate of organ transplant in Turkey is above 90% which is more than Pakistan, China and India. Turkish experts told that mostly the organ transplantation being done through living donors.

Professor doctor Ersin Erek is well reputed Cardiovascular Surgeon from Acýbadem Hospitals specialized in Pediatric and Congenital Cardiac Surgery. With an experience of over two decades doctor Ersin Erek is convinced that Congenital is a serious problem and Turkey has an extensive experience in dealing such cardiac issues and Pakistan can benefit from Turkish health expertise.

Dr. Ersin said that patients sometimes have limited knowledge and sources of treatment in Pakistan and then they can utilize the treatment facilities available in Turkey and other countries. He explained that treatment for heart related diseases are much more expensive in other countries as compare to Turkey where all the top of the line medical facilities are equally available for every class of society.

Prof. doctor Remzi EMÝROÐLU a general surgeon with a specialization in Liver translaplant also examined the patients with liver issues and provided on spot consultation. He told that Pakistan lack facilities required to treat liver cancer and patients look for the option of liver transplant available in other countries including Turkey. Doctor Remzi told that Acibadem hosiptals are well equipped with all state of the art treatment facilities and Pakistani patients can get treatment from turkey with great satisfaction. He said that patients with liver disease need to maintain a healthy life style along with proper timely treatment.

Patients were mostly satisfied with the consultation services. After meeting Prof. doctor Remzi EMÝROÐLU , Mr. Abdul Jabbar who recently came back from turkey after successful liver transplant told media that he was quite happy to know that he can be treated and his disease is curable.