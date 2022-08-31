Muttaqi calls return of Indian diplomats to Kabul a ‘very good step’

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in an interview with Indian StartNews Global said that the return of Indian diplomats to Afghanistan is a sign of improvement in ties between Kabul and New Delhi and that the Islamic Emirate currently has positive relations with India in both the political and economic spheres.

“Afghanistan and India have a very long history of relations, India is great country in the region. Both countries have maintained political, economic and business relations. India’s returning back to Afghanistan is a very good step, it facilitates transportation, people-to-people movement and trade gradually.