Mutko steps down as Russia Football Union chief

Moscow

Russia Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping and was banned for life from the Olympics this month, said he would temporarily step down as president of the Russian Football Union while he contests the ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It’s a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup and Mutko is to appeal to the CAS on Tuesday against the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban him from the Games over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

“I have decided to file the claim in the CAS tomorrow,” he told journalists after a meeting of the RFU executive committee. “So that our organisations are not disturbed during the legal investigation… I have asked to suspend my duties for up to six months.”

He said that he will continue his duties in the government as well as preparing the World Cup until Russian leader-ship decides otherwise.

“Regarding the issues of relationship with FIFA and the organising committee, as long as the president [Vladimir Putin] trusts me, I continue to work as deputy premier and oversee the preparations for the world championships,” he said.

He said he would “suggest” stepping down as chairman of the World Cup organising committee he heads, but “it would be decided by the head of state, the head of government and the supervisory board”.

Mutko, 58, said RFU’s director Alexander Alayev will become acting president for the duration of his own sus-pension.

Alayev told journalists that his goal would be to “keep stability” and “avoid any scandal” during the six months.

Mutko said he decided to contest his ban in court because failure to do so would make him seem guilty. However, he denied that he is resigning.

“I’m not resigning, my mandate is still active.” Mutko had been banned from the Rio 2016 Games. The IOC said this month it was banning Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after finding evidence of “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of doping pro-cedures.

Despite the ban, Mutko has retained his role as head of the Russia 2018 World Cup organising committee and would retain the job of deputy prime minister overseeing sports.—AFP