City Reporter

Famous filmstar Mustafa Qureshi has said that the film industry is making progress and now films are being produced as per international standards.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he said new actors were performing well and the industry was producing successful films in the country due to modern techniques.

He urged junior artistes to learn from their seniors. Qureshi added that he was still learning as acting was a creative art.

