Mustafa Kamal says will not remain tight-lipped over oppression

LAHORE : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday reached Lahore to attend the multiparty conference being convened by Dr Tahirul Qadri-led Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has said he would not remain tight lipped over oppression.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, he demanded that those responsible for the Model Town massacre should be brought to justice.

The PSP chief said his party backed the victims of the tragedy. He had come to show solidarity with those brutalized by the law enforcement agencies in the Model Town and added that he didn’t want people to describe him as a tyrant for remaining tight-lipped over such issues.

Kamal deplored that innocent people were sprayed with bullets in the Model Town.

Commenting on Karachi’s political climate, he said a RAW agent was ruling the roost in the metropolis, but his party came out against him.

He said the PSP will not forge any alliance with any party before the next general elections scheduled next year and will decide in this regard after the polls.

Kamal said Pakistan’s development was linked with the progress of Karachi.

Orignally published by INP