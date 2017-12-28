Mustafa Kamal criticizes CM Sindh over prevailing civic issues in Karachi

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal on Thursday hit back at Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for smearing him over Karachi’s prevailing issues.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mustafa Kamal said the provincial government could not drag its feet on the issues after making such political statements.

Deploring Shah’s remarks, the former Karachi mayor said his party has been engaged in highlighting the civic issues and it’s the due responsibility of provincial government to tackle them.

The chief minister previously had said that the city descended into such a state after Mustafa Kamal became its mayor, adding, Kamal had done nothing good for Karachi in his tenure as mayor of the city.

He said CM Sindh is partner in crime of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) for remained mute over the party’s corrupt practices.

Referring to Shah’s comment about his desire of ruling over Sindh, Kamal said he can take advantage of the situation to fan politics of ethnicity for scores of issues being faced by the masses. “I don’t want to stir up the politics of hatred despite having an option to politicize Sindh government’s unsatisfactory performance,” he added.

He reiterated that Karachi has been neglected in terms of development, sanitation and other civic issues.

On the occasion, MQM-P’s MPA Shiraz Waheed announced his joining Kamal-led PSP.

Earlier this month, former MQM-P leader and Member of National Assembly from Karachi’s NA-239 constituency, Salman Mujahid Baloch, had announced to join rival Pak Sarzaeem Party.

Salman Baloch, who was recently expelled from MQM, announced his decision in a press conference alongside PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and party leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Qaimkhani.

Baloch, while blaming MQM-P for fooling masses, also claimed that the party’s chief Farooq Sattar and other leaders are in contact with MQM’s London chapter.

Orignally published by NNI