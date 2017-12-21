Mustafa Kamal appears before NAB in illegal plots sale case

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal on Thursday appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Karachi chapter in a case of illegal sale of plots during his tenure as mayor of the city.

The top anti-corruption watchdog had summoned Kamal to record his statement before its investigators in a petition filed against Kamal.

The case pertains to illegal sale of around 5000 square-yard plots allocated for seashell craft sellers near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine.

Kamal appeared for a session with NAB investigators for second time today along with his party leaders including Waseem Aftab and Dr Sagheer Ahmed.

Talking to media persons after a grilling session with the NAB investigators, Kamal denied the allegations against him and said some political quarters are indulging in defaming the patriot Pakistanis in a bid to sustain their positions among the masses.

He said he worked day and night for the development of the city after undertaking several projects worth Rs300 billion but no corruption case filed against him in that duration.

“This case against me is filed after I opted to return to the country last year [2016],” he said, adding, no cases would have been filed against me if I hadn’t return to the country” he said.

Referring to his campaign against alleged ‘RAW’ agents, he said a corruption petition was filed to silence his voice against the unscrupulous elements.

“NAB summon in a petition signifies that my party was gaining popularity among the masses,” he added.

