‘Mustafa Jaan E Rehmat’ – Atif Aslam releases new soulful naat for Ramadan 2021 (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated star Atif Aslam released his new soulful Naat as Muslims across the world are observing the blessed month of Ramadan 2021.

Atif Aslam this time recited ‘Mustafa Jaan E Rehmat’, a famous Kalaam written by Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan Bralvei.

It features four other singers, including Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery.

All the five can be seen standing with hands respectfully folded in cover photo of the naat.

The latest naat by the famed singer has gone viral with public showering praises on Atif Aslam for his Ramadan gift to Muslims.

Earlier, Atif Aslam’s Tajdar-e-Haram has received 309 million views on YouTube till today.

