Mustafa demands CJP to take suo moto notice of power cuts

Staff Reporter

Pak Sarzameen Party Chief Mustafa Kamal has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take suo moto notice of intensified power outages in Karachi.

During a protest outside K-Electric office, the protesters chanted slogans against the company and demanded to overcome the energy crisis at any cost. Mustafa Kamal suggested to form five companies to end the monopoly of the K-Electric.

He said that the K-Electric cuts off electricity of the customers over non-payment of bills but it has failed to return money taken from gas company.

However, the protest was called off after negotiation with K-Electric official. It is to be mentioned here that Karachi is facing load-shedding of more than 12 hours daily on the name of technical glitches.

The locations that are affected by the power cuts are Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, New Karachi, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, PHCHS, Nazimabad, Korangi, Landhi, Old City Area and Lines Area.Industrial areas are also hit by 8 to 10-hour unscheduled load shedding.