Muslims unsafe in India

Recently a 24-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death in Rohtak (Haryana) in full public view over the suspicion of cow smuggling. In July last year, a 28-year-old Muslim man, Akbar Khan was also beaten to death in Rajasthan by an agitated mob on suspicion of cow smuggling. In August last year, Yameen Khokkhar of Titoli village in Rohtak district was thrashed by his fellow villagers on the suspicion that he slaughtered a calf on Bakr-Eid. He had to flee the village with his family members in order to save his life. These are just few instances of Muslim men being tortured and killed in India. But this is happening every day. The list is endless. If I write about it, I’ll be writing an entire book on it.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

