Muslims should stand united for sake of humanity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare o Wednesday said that the love of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith and beliefs and a peaceful welfare society can be established by follow the teachings of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said this while addressing a seminar “Islamic Concept of Social Welfare State in the Light of the Teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH)” organized by the National Council of Social Welfare.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar while Muhammad Naeem Khan, MD, NTD was the chief guest.

