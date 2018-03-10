Muslims progress depends on women education: Dr Al-Draiweesh

A two-day workshop on Muslim women as agent of change concluded here at International Islamic University (IIU) on Friday focusing on the responsibilities of women in various roles to counter terrorism and disseminating message of peace.

Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh addressing the concluding session of workshop said that role of women in nation building was pivotal and progress of nations depended upon their progress.

He added Islam had given respect and due rights to women and it gave them an important place to contribute in society.

He said that a family was a small unit of society where a women played its role as daughter, mother and wife adding her role in every shape was vital for building character of generations.

In present era, unawareness of the true teachings of Islamic values was portraying the bad image of Islam.

The workshop was organized by IIU in collaboration with Ministry of Religious Affairs to commemorate the International Women Day.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Director Women Campus, IIU, Islamabad who apprised about the varsity’s initiative of ‘Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan’, and said that it discussed the role of women in bringing up their children and inculcate in their thinking an inclusive society who fought extremism collectively.

She further informed that they had passed a unanimous declaration that women would teach their children to work together, live peacefully and deny all kinds of extremism.

Madam Zubaida Khatoon, Head of Department, Shariah and Law, Lecturer IIU, Law department, Ghazala Ghalib and Dr. Khakashan Arooj also shared their views on the occasion.—APP

Related