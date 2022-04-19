Muslims hurt by incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden, Netherlands, says Shehbaz

Islamabad: Expressing his grief over the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday, said that the people of Pakistan and Muslims worldwide were deeply hurt by the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands.

In a tweet, the premier urged the international community to condemn such Islamophobic incidents and take necessary steps to check such abhorrent behaviour.

People of Pakistan and Muslims around the world are deeply hurt by the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden & the Netherlands. The international community must condemn these incidents & take steps to check such abhorrent behaviour. We must stand united against Islamophobia. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 19, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called everyone to stand united against Islamophobia.

FO condemns Islamophobic incidents in Sweden, Netherlands

Pakistan, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the recent Islamophobic incidents in Sweden and the Netherlands.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan strongly condemns the recent abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran during rallies in Sweden.

“These mindless provocative Islamophobic incidents serve no purpose other than hurting the sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims living all over the world,” the FO spokesperson added.

“Pakistan also strongly condemns the offensive remarks made by a Dutch politician, attacking Islam and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.”

Criticising the West’s hypocrisy of hiding islamophobia under the cover of freedom of speech, the spokesperson said that such actions were not covered under legitimate expressions of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carried responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence.