Muslims around world urged to stand up for Kashmir, Palestine

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, has called upon the Muslims around the world to stand up for the freedom of oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir from Zionist Israel and fascist regime in India.

Syed Ali Gilani in a message in connection with the Quds Day, today, reminded the Muslims not to let the world forget the issue of Palestine by creating an atmosphere of silence. He also brought the attention of the Muslims towards the oppressed and neglected Muslims of occupied Kashmir at a time when Indian regime in New Delhi was in a process of changing the demography of the territory.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine fighting to secure freedom from Zionist Israel. He urged the UN to implement its resolutions which is the ultimate solution to settle the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, people held forceful anti-India and anti-Israel demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama and other areas to mark the Kashmir Day and Al-Quds Day, today. Call for observance of the day was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom, anti-India and anti-Israel slogans. Indian troops and police fired pellets and teargas shells at different places to disperse the protesters, injuring many of them. Many people were also arrested during the demonstrations.

An analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said Narendra-Modi led fascist BJP government has crossed all limits of brutalities in occupied Kashmir, making the lives of the people a living hell. It said that killings, arrests, cordon and search operations, use of brute force and destruction of houses by Indian troops and police had become a norm in the occupied territory. The report said that the troops had killed 15 Kashmiris including noted mujahid commanders, Riyaz Naikoo and Junaid Sehrai, arrested 80 persons and destroyed or damaged as many as 800 houses and shops during almost 300 cordon and search operations in the territory during this month alone. The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement in a meeting presided over by its Chairman, Khawaja Firsous, in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the surge in Indian troops’ atrocities in the territory.

Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, along with a delegation visited the residence of senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with him over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Ahmed Rathar and Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a condolence message said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was a source of inspiration for all the people of occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, Kashmir Working Journalists Association and Kashmir Press Club in their statements condemned the continued harassment of journalists by Indian police in the territory. They said that in the latest instance, Srinagar-based journalist and editor of weekly Kashmirwalla, Fahad Shah, was summoned by city police to explain the reportage of the recent gunfight in the city in which at least 15 houses were destroyed and valuables including cash and jewellery were stolen by the troops.

The APHC-AJK chapter at a meeting held in Islamabad in connection with Quds Day, today, impressed upon the international community to help the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir secure their inalienable right to self-determination. The meeting was chaired by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.—KMS