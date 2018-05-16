Muslim world should rise for Jerusalem: Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has expressed grave shock over the Trump administration’s decision of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem followed by killing of over 50 peaceful Palestinian protesters by Israeli snipers.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad urged the OIC and Arab League to call for massive and popular peaceful protests and seminars across the world to thwart the US-Israel designs for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

“Riyadh the capital of Saudi Arabia should take the lead. Pakistan as the nuclear power in the Muslim world should initiate the holy campaign to liberate and restore the independent character of the holy Jerusalem and Al-Qudus,” he said.

Strongly denouncing the Trump administration for moving its embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with decades of established US policy and international practice, the JKPFL Chairman said that the consequences of the wrong and disastrous policies of the Trump administration for the sake of illegitimate Israel could bring disaster to the world peace and ultimately end in collapsing of the US-Arab relations.

Human rights violations by Israel are outrageous in the wake of the latest US decision to moving its embassy to Jerusalem, he concluded.—KMS