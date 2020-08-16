Home Top News Muslim woman accuses US firm

News desk
Silver Spring

A Muslim woman who worked for a McDonald’s franchisee in the US state of Maryland has accused managers and co-workers of sexually harassing her and subjecting her to religious discrimination after she converted to Islam. Diamond Powell, 28, of Baltimore, sued her former employer, Susdewitt Management of Lanham, Maryland, with the backing of attorneys from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights group. The Morgan State University graduate was Christian in 2016 when she started working for the company, which operated two McDonald’s locations at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.—AP

