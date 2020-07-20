Muslim Ummah needs to raise voice of Kashmiri Muslims: ITA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has said that it is the moral and religious duty of the entire Muslim Ummah to raise voice for the Muslims of Kashmir, Rohingya and Palestine as they are passing through difficult times.

The spokesman for Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that there were sensible people in India and they should raise their voice on the Kashmir dispute. He said that the aggressive and illegal occupation could not continue for long.

He said that despite turning Kashmir into a big jail, the spirit of freedom-loving Kashmiris could not be suppressed.

The people of the territory would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The spokesman praised Pakistan for highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir in various international forums.

He also thanked Pakistan for its continued moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

He urged India to immediately stop the rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and allow international human rights organizations to visit the territory. He demanded the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS