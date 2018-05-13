Muslim scholars agree to support Afghan peace process

Jakarta

Muslim scholars from Indonesia, Pakistan and Afghanistan who gathered in the Indonesian city of Bogor agreed to support the peace process in Afghanistan and the role of Muslim scholars in that effort.

Muhyiddin Junaidi, head of the international relations department at the Indonesian Ulema Council, said the main topic of the two-day meeting was how to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

There were Taliban representatives at the meeting, most of whom were part of the Pakistani delegation, he added. “Indonesia thinks there should be another meeting, but a more inclusive one involving neighbouring countries,” Junaidi told Arab News.

About 50 scholars who took part in the meeting agreed on the Bogor Ulema Declaration for Peace, which was read out by scholars Quraish Shihab from Indonesia, Qibla Ayaz from Pakistan and Ataullah Lodin from Afghanistan.

The scholars reaffirmed that violence and terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

The meeting was opened by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and closed by Vice President Jusuf Kalla. “This declaration has become a historical record for scholars’ contribution to peace,” Kalla said in his closing speech.

Widodo said in his opening speech that hosting the meeting is part of Indonesia’s commitment to support the role of Muslim scholars in promoting peace, following Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s request for Indonesia to support the peace process.—Agencies.