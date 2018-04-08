Muslim rulers silent over Palestine, Kashmir issues: Siraj

Swat/Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in trouble because he had incurred the curse of the Kashmiris, Palestinians and the oppressed Pakistanis due to his wrong policies.

Addressing a workers convention at Farm ground, Swat on Saturday, he said that scores of innocent Muslims were being killed in Palestine, Kashmir and other parts of the world every day but unfortunately, the Muslim rulers were silent. Sirajul Haq said that the rulers had made Pakistan a beggar in the eyes of the world. However he said the JI wanted to build Pakistan as a country, which could live in the comity of the nations as a dignified and self respecting state and did not have to beg from anybody. He said that those ruling the country on the power of wealth were political and financial terrorists who had held the country as hostage for the last seventy years. He said that the Election Commission had not be able to enforce its code of conduct for the elections. The JI chief said that nature had gifted Pakistan without unlimited resources of minerals and men. Almost sixty per cent of our people were young. However, he said, the rulers had disappointed the youth because of their wrong policies. Young men were roaming around for jobs with degrees in their hands.

He said the land of the five rivers was dry and the people could not get clean drinking water. He said that it was only the beginning of summer but heavy load shedding had already started.

Sirajul Haq said that the MMA on coming to power would enforce the Nizame Mustafa which alone could help solve the problems facing the nation and the country.

Meanwhile a historic Youth Convention would be held at the Minar e Pakistan ground today (Sunday) under the aegis of the Jamaat e Islami Youth Wing. Ameer, Jamat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, will deliver his key address at the convention and give the youth their future line of action. More than one lakh young men from the Punjab are expected to converge at the Minar e Pakistan grounds on the occasion.—SABAH