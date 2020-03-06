Muslim must unite against Indian aggression in Kashmir: Niazov

Islamabad

Russian Muslim Scholar Mr. Suleman Niazov has said that European Muslims Forum worried about Kashmiri and Indian Muslims future. Indian government supervising RSS terrorists to killings and genocide there. World must take urgent notice to normalise crucial situation.

He was talking with Think tank Institute of Peace and Development INSPAD president and Kashmiri human rights activist Dr Muhammad Tahir Tabassum here Friday. Mr. Suleman said that this is not stone era now we will support Kashmiri’s right to self determination recognised by UN resolutions.