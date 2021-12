A Muslim man was lynched by a Hindutva mob after accusing him of stealing cattle in Araria district of the Indian state of Bihar.

Muhammad Siddiqui, 52, was lynched by a mob at Bhawanipur village in the district allegedly for stealing cattle.

However, the incident came to light on Friday after a video of the assault went viral on social media.Muhammad Siddiqui was beaten up with sticks and fists and he succumbed to his injuries, said Fulkaha police station Inspector, Nagina Kumar.