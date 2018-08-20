Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over handshake refusal

Lausanne

A Muslim couple has been denied Swiss citizenship after they refused to shake hands with members of the opposite sex, according to BBC. Lausanne city’s mayor Gregoire Junod told AFP, Swiss official had refused to grant the couple’s citizenship application, citing their lack of respect for gender equality.

He added, the commission had questioned the couple several months ago to determine if they met the criteria for citizenship. The ruling had been made public on Friday that they missed the mark on integration.

However, he added, freedom of belief and religion, which is enshrined in the laws of the municipality, doesn’t contradict the commission’s decision. He did, however, refuse to reveal the couple’s nationality or other details.

Share on: WhatsApp