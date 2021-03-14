Muslim boy beaten for drinking water from Hindu temple in India

A Muslim boy was beaten in India for entering and drinking water from a Hindu temple, multiple Indian media outlets reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday in the city of Dasna in Ghaziabad district, which lies in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The 14-year-old boy had entered the temple to drink water when he was noticed by the temple caretaker, Shringi Nandan Yadav, 23, who proceeded to beat the boy, the boy’s family told the Hindustan Times.

“My son stopped to drink water from a tap located inside the temple as he was thirsty.

He was beaten up after they asked his identity. He suffered a head injury,” said the father, adding that his son usually didn’t frequent the temple and has been told to stay clear of it in the future. “He was badly beaten up and humiliated.

Does water have a religion? I don’t think there is any religion that can refuse water to a thirsty person,” he said while speaking to The Indian Express.

He lamented that the temple had been open to the public in the past but that changed, adding that he hoped his son would receive justice.—Agencies