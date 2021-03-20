Muslim billionaire brothers permitted to build mosque in England

LONDON – British authorities have allowed the billionaire Muslims siblings to build a “landmark” mosque in Blackburn.

The estimated cost of the project planned by the British Muslim brothers, who own supermarket chain Asda, stands at $6.9 million.

Earlier authorities had raised objections over the height of minarets and sound level of the call to prayer.

However, the local council gave green signal to the project after the Issa Foundation of the Muslim brothers agreed to address 21 issues raised by the authorities.

Councillor Phil Riley told the BBC the “impressive facility” could “only enhance the spirit of the town.”

The brothers were allowed to go-ahead with project on the site of a former school on Thursday.

When issues about the height of minarets and sound of call to prayer were raised, planning manager Gavin Prescott said the proposed 29 meter towers “are considered to frame the surrounding area with the existing church towers associated” with two local churches.

He further said that noise would be limited with no amplified calls to prayer, Arab News reported.

Riley, the council’s lead on regeneration, said that the project would be a landmark building at a very important gateway.

“With its Islamic architecture, it obviously reflects the changing face of modern Blackburn… and this will show Blackburn in the new light of a place where there is diversity, but also where communities mix,” Riley added.