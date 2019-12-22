Musical night on Dec 28

Staff Reporter

Sparks Films will hold a musical night blended with soulful tunes on December 28 at open air theater Shakar Parian.

The event is expected to enthral the music lovers with well known singers and emerging singers.

Musical nigh titled “NYFEST New Year Festival” aimed to mesmerizing the singing musical lovers from twin cities with a joyful evening.

An official told media that this event would provide an opportunity to people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to enjoy mesmerizing music.

He said it would be a family event that has specifically been arranged to provide healthy entertainment to citizens.