Musical night at RAC to pay tributes to legend singer Ahmed Rushdi

RAWALPINDI: A musical night was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Wednesday-Thursday night to pay tribute to legend singer Ahmed Rushdi.

Senior artist Masood Khawaja anchored the night while singer Imran Rushdi, Sobia Saleem, Sarfraz Ahmed and other paid tremendous tribute by singing his famous songs while Jalees Ahmed also played the tune of songs of Ahmed Rushdi on violin.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Habib and External Convener Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Khalid Saleem were guests of honor on the occasion.

Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed welcomed the guests and said that songs of Ahmed Rushdi are as popular as were in past.

Orignally published by INP