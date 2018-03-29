Music show in memory of Master Ghulam Haider

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan’s well-known singers and musicians paid musical tribute to the renowned composer Master Ghulam Haider at a musical show jointly organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Musikaar-e-Azam Memorial Society.

Trannum Naz, Babar Niazi, Javed Niazi, Waheed Hassan, Lubna Shahnaz, Mussarat Abbas, and Bushra Sadiq sang Urdu and Punjab popular numbers composed by the legend music composer.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah while welcoming the guests at the music show said no doubt works of master composers, singers and instrumentalists could indeed be called a heritage and asset of the country. The PNCA is putting all its efforts to popularize and preserve the old classical music for the future generations. So far, around 500 films and their music have been archived while 35 music CDs have already been prepared with the support of the UNESCO, said Jamal Shah.

Financially under pressure, PNCA needs donors support for its archiving project, he said. About Master Ghulam Haider, he said he was the one who initiated the Punjabi school of thought in the film industry at a time when Bengali school of music was ruling Lahore cinema, the second biggest hub of the film industry in the subcontinent.

Pervaiz Haider, the son of Master Ghulam Haider also spoke on the occasion. He thanked the PNCA for its support to the Musikaar-e-Azam Memorial Society to organise the anniversary musical. He said he has been organising the annual event for the last three decades to keep his father’s musical work alive.

Master Ghulam Haider (1908–1953) was a well-known music composer who worked both in the Indian and later in Pakistan film industry after independence. He changed the face of film songs by combining the popular Raagas with the verve and rhythm of Punjabi music, and also helped raise the status of film music directors.

Master Ghulam Haider is also known for giving a break to the well-known playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. In an interview, Lata Mangeshkar herself disclosed on her 84th birthday in 2013, saying “Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. It was his confidence in me that he fought for me to tuck me into the Hindi Film Industry which otherwise had rejected me.”

He was the one who introduced and played key-role in giving breakthrough to the Queen of Music Noorjahan when she was only 10 years in the film Kundan in 1942. He also introduced Pushpa Hansraj, a very well-known singer in the Indian film industry, and Sudha Malhotra and Surinder Kaur to the Indian Film Industry.

He also gets major credit for introducing the Punjabi folk music and instruments like dholak in the film music. His pioneering work in music later inspired many Punjabi film music directors like Hansraj Behl, Shyam Sunder, Husnlal Bhagatram and Feroz Nizami. His assistants in Mumbai were Madan Mohan and Nashad. Later in Pakistan, film music director A. Hameed worked as his assistant.