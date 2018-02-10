Music Hall, Museum Audio Guide inaugurated

A renovated Music Hall and newly established Museum Audio Guide was inaugurated here Friday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Director General Walled City of Lahore, Authority Kamran Lashari was the chief guest on the occasion. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life also attended the inauguration ceremony. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the Music hall would attract public attention as it had many musical instruments of Pakistan, depicting its rich and intangible heritage.

“It will also put a spotlight on the status of these instruments including the ones which are now deemed endangered,” she said.

Later, Renowned folk musicians including Ijaz Sarhadi, Akbar Khan Khamiso, Alghoza Player, Bashir Lohar Chimta player, Riaz Dhol player and Waseem Sakhi, Rubab also performed on the occasion and got big applause from the audience. The son of Khamiso Khan, Akbar is a renowned performer with the alghoza a pair of woodwind instruments similar to flutes which are played simultaneously. Ejaz Sarhadi is the only Sarinda player left in Pakistan and is a master of his craft. The audience highly appreciated the musical performances on the occasion.—APP

