Music & Folk dances enthrall audience at RAC

RAWALPINDI : Rawalpindi Arts Council arranged a musical night to celebrate Pakistan Day with enthusiasm. Senator Najma Hameed and Member Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate were guests of honor of the musical night.

Folk singers Bashir Lohar, Arshad Khan, Master Majeed, Sarfraz enthralled jam-packed audience while the performance of Multan Lok Raqs Party proved charming. Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Senator Najma Hameed addressing at the occasion said that Pakistan is a precious gift from God and MPA Raja Hanif said that Pakistan was established due to dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam. Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also address on the occasion.

Orignally published by INP