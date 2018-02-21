Mushy urges ICC to help revive int’l cricket in Pakistan

Islamabad

The inventor of mystery bowling in cricket world Saqlain Mushtaq has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to support Pakistan for the restoration of international cricket in the country.

The legendary off-spinner while speaking with private news channel said , “Pakistan’s talent in the game of cricket is unstoppable so the world’s cricketing body should help Pakistan to bring back the game to the cricket-loving country”.

Mushtaq also expressed hope that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would prove to be a milestone in restoring international cricket to Pakistan.

The 41-year-old has previously had coaching stints with the England cricket team, but has never been employed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Replying to a question if there’s another Saqlain Mushtaq in Pakistan at present, he answered with a smile that Pakistan has the ability to produce better spinners than him. Mushtaq had introduced his mystery delivery in international cricket famously named “Doosra.”

He acknowledged the talent in Pakistan is matchless but it requires polishing. —APP