Mushtaq Yousufi passes away

An era of Urdu literature came to an end on Wednesday when Mushtaq Ahmad Yousufi, the most celebrated humourist and satirist of our times, passed away.

Mushtaq died after a protracted illness in Karachi. He was 94.

He contracted pneumonia a few days ago after which he was admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

According to his family, Yusufi did not suffer from any serious disease, but he would often fall ill because of his old age.

Yousufi was born on September 4, 1923 in the then princely state of Tonk in United India. His father was the political secretary of the state.

He acquired a master’s degree in philosophy from Agra University after which he completed his LLB from Aligarh Muslim University. Yousufi migrated to Pakistan in 1956 and became a career banker.

Yousufi was widely admired in the literary circles for his unique way of writing and subtle satire. Literary circles, media persons and fans have expressed grief over the demise of the legendary writer and appreciated his contribution to Urdu literature.