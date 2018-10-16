Mushtaq Mohammad thanks his nephew for keeping the family name afloat

Bipin Dani

Late Hanif Mohammad’s grand-son Shehzar was unaware till alerted by his friend that a feat of scoring more than 200 runs in a First Class match is created in his three-generation family.

Last week, Shehzar, while playing for Karachi against Multan in Qaide-e-Azam Trophy registered 200 plus score. His dad, Shoaib Mohammad also had this feat in the past and who can forget his late grand-father Hanif Mohammad’s 499 runs against Bahawalpur (1959) and 337 runs against West Indies (in Barbados, 1958).

“I was amazed to learn this from someone”, speaking exclusively to this reporter from Karachi, he says. “Believe me, when i was nearing to my double hundred, I needed inspiration and motivation. I remembered my grand-dad…Alas, he was not there but has been showering blessing all the time…”.

Only Basil, Damian and Brett D’Oliveira- the other three generation family- has similar record.

Shezar Mohammad has received congratulatory messages from his two uncles-Wazeer and Mushtaq Mohammad. They, along with Sadiq Mohammad, have also played Test cricket for Pakistan. Only Haneef Mohammad’s other brother, Raees didn’t play Tests but only First Class matches.

“Many congratulations to Shehzar on this wonderful performance. Certainly keeping the family name afloat. I am extremely proud of you. Well played Shehzar”, Mushtaq Mohammad’s message read.

