Mushrraf donates Rs15m to Pakistan dams fund

DUBAI : Former military dictator and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chairman General (r) Pervez Musharraf has announced to donate Rs15 million into the dams fund.

The announcement was made on the official twitter handle of the APML.

In 2006, General (r) Pervez Musharraf laid the foundation and performed the ground-breaking of $6.5 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam and declared that all dams, including Kalabagh, would be built under the ‘2016 Water Vision’ to meet the growing water and energy requirements of the country.

“Water and energy are matters of life and death for us. We have to build all dams,” he had said.

The dam fund was initiated by the Supreme Court (SC) to construct Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams to fight water scarcity in the country.

