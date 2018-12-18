Mushrooming population

Population in Pakistan is growing unabated. At present, our country is sixth most populous nation in the world with 207 million people. Reports suggest that this number could jump to 306 million making Pakistan fourth most populated country. The causes of rapidly growing population are manifold.

Two main factors: lack of awareness and the evil of ignorance result in overpopulation. While many people have a little idea of family planning, others fiercely oppose concept of birth control deeming it contrary to Islamic injunctions. Apart from this, lack of political will is also to be blamed for storm of population. In the past, no government had tried to tackle the problem head on. These causes could badly impact our society.

According to the reports, Pakistan needs to generate around 2 million jobs to accommodate the young people. Currently, almost 4 million youngsters are unemployed. By 2020, this number is expected to go up by 8.6 million. With such high unemployment ratio, crime rate will increase. Use of drugs will surge. Even militants will get space to recruit the young minds devoid of jobs. Because of its supreme importance, issue requires immediate attention.

Government needs to initiate the awareness campaign for family planning especially in ruler areas of Pakistan. Also, it should encourage high level clerics, who are not ignorant of true teaching of Islam, to teach masses of disastrous impacts of overpopulation and remove doubts on widespread ignorance on concept that birth control is against Islamic injunctions.

HYDER ALI ABBASI

Shikarpur, Sindh

