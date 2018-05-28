Mushroom poisoning kills 18, affects 1,151 in Iran

Tehran

Toxic mushrooms have killed 18 and poisoned 1,151 people in the country over the past few days, Emergency Medical Services Organization spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi has said.

The poisonous mushrooms targeted their first victims in western province of Kermanshah with 7 people died of the poisoning and 389 people were admitted to the hospitals, Khaledi said, adding that most of those affected were from western parts of the country.

So far provinces of Lorestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Zanjan, Ilam, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Fars, Markazi and Hamedan reported mushroom poisoning cases, he added.

Some 1,151 became ill eating the mushrooms and admitted to the hospitals and unfortunately 96 are still hospitalized and some are now on organ transplant waiting list to receive a liver or kidney, Khabaronline quoted Khaledi as saying.

Health ministry has banned buying loose mushrooms to avoid further complications. Citizens are also warned against picking wild mushrooms which may even resemble the edible ones.

Oliya Sami, an official with Hamedan province emergency medical services has linked the recent events with recent heavy rainfalls and considerable growth of wild mushrooms particularly in western parts of the country, YJC reported on Saturday.

“Right now it is better to avoid purchasing and consuming mushrooms and in case one started experiencing symptoms such as nausea and diarrhea after eating mushrooms they should refer to a hospital in no time,” Sami explained.

Amanita virosa, the recent serial killer. The Food and Drug Administration has announced that Amanita virosa, commonly referred to as the destroying angel, is the deadly poisonous fungus which has been killing people off for the past days.—Agencies