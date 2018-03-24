Mushroom growth of housing societies reducing forest cover, imperil environment

Zubair Qureshi

Growing population, expanding urbanization, mushroom growth of housing societies and high-rise of concrete skyscrapers have been making cities denser and causing decrease in space available for plants and trees. As a result of more and sprawling concrete structures, inhabitants of metropolitans have to suffer heat waves, water scarcity, air pollution and urban waste. Urban vertical forestry is one of the key solutions to make cities livable.

Speakers expressed these views at a special seminar on ‘Urban Forestry is a need of the hour to make cities sustainable/livable’ organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and REDD+ National Office, the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Service (PIPS), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Food and Agriculture Organization, Be There, Ghargharana Group, Green Pakistan and others. The seminar which was conducted to observe the International Day of Forests was attended among others by civil society, parliamentarians, students and representatives of INGOs. At the end of the event, SDPI/REDD+ certificates and cash prizes for good essays and painting were distributed among winning students of various schools.

Speaking at the occasion, Romina Khursheed Alam, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of climate Change said changing climate is an issue which is affecting people from all walks of lives, hence, it is a shared challenge and responsibility. “We are trying to engage more youth in our green activities and forestation campaigns,” she said adding that our youth are more than half of the total population and have the energy as well as enthusiasm to bring positive change in the society.