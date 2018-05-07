Mushroom farming, promotion of nutritious food consumption

Peshawar

Mushroom cultivation through modern method of farming can serve as a potential source of livelihood especially for unemployed youth and womenfolk besides promoting nutritious food consumption among people.

“Mushroom production through farming is an easy procedure for obtaining this nutritious food which also contains traces of carbohydrates and fats,” observed Sher Muhammad, an expert in Mushroom farming who also owns a farm in Peshawar.

“Mushroom farming is very simple and can serve as potential source of creating livelihood for hundred of thousands of unemployed youth,” Sher Muhammad told APP. “It can also serve as cottage industry as people can do farming in their homes on low scale,” he added.

Sher Muhammad is providing training in mushroom farming free of cost and has so far trained around 75 to 80 persons out of which 15 are now doing mushroom business and supplying the product in different parts of the country. He has also published a colored broucher containing guidelines for mushroom growing at homes.—APP