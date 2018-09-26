Mushfiqur Rahim’s 99, Junaid’s four-for set up engrossing chase

Abu Dhabi

Mushfiqur Rahim came to Bangladesh’s rescue for the second time in this tournament after a horror start that saw them lose their top three with just 12 on the board. A 144-run partnership with Mohammad Mithun helped Bangladesh climb out of that mess and put up 239, a total they would have happily agreed to after a nightmarish first seven overs.

Mushfiqur himself was desperately unlucky to fall a run shy of another hundred, becoming the first Bangladesh cricketer to ever be dismissed on 99 in international cricket. It wasn’t just the statistical landmark he missed out on; with his dismissal, Bangladesh’s hopes of putting up a total in excess of 250 all but evaporated.

Pakistan, for their part, had much to thank Junaid Khan for. Given the first start of this tournament, the left-armer put in Pakistan’s best fast-bowling performance with figures of 9-1-19-4.

Bad news rained down on Bangladesh even before this must-win game had begun, with Shakib al Hasan ruled out of the tournament with a niggling finger injury that will require surgery. After they chose to bat first, Junaid, getting his chance in place of the ineffective Mohammad Amir, forced a top-edge off Soumya Sarkar when the batsman was yet to score, before a near-unplayable delivery sent Liton Das’s off stump cartwheeling . Either side of Junaid’s heroics, Shaheen Afridi castled Mominul Haque, as Bangladesh reeled from the loss of their top order.

No international side’s middle order has made a greater proportion of their team’s runs since the start of 2017 than Bangladesh’s, and one can see why in games like these. There’s an argument to be made that Mushfiqur bats too low in this line-up, especially since neither Shakib nor Tamim Iqbal are playing, and he looked his side’s best batsman by a distance, guiding his side away from the cliff edge, and helping Mithun grow in confidence around him.

Once they saw off the initial burst, they began to look comfortable very quickly. Sarfraz Ahmed, a man under pressure on many fronts over the past few days, didn’t have his best day as captain, taking off Afridi and Junaid after just four overs each. They were the only bowlers that threatened to take wickets in that first phase, and the out-of-form Hasan Ali conceded seven runs off his first over, and the partnership was underway.

Pakistan’s field was another point of contention, Sarfraz never sure whether he wanted first slip in or not. Several edges went through that position, but never when the man was in.

The case for a defensive field was particularly flimsy given how much pressure Bangladesh were under, and Mushfiqur’s experience allowed him to take his chances as his side clawed its way back to parity.

Pakistan’s spinners lacked penetration, much as they have done all tournament, allowing the fourth-wicket partnership to continue building, threatening to take the contest away from Pakistan. It wasn’t until the quicker bowlers were reintroduced that a breakthrough came, with a short delivery from Hasan Ali coaxing a top edge from Mithun, allowing him to complete the simplest of catches.

From there on, the faster bowlers continued to chip away at the lower middle order, and dismissals kept stymieing Bangladesh’s ambitions of setting a total they would truly be confident of defending. The pressure built on a cramping Mushfiqur, who continued to take on bigger risks. But after he fell on 99, Pakistan were confident of keeping their opponents on a leash.

Junaid Khan returned to bowl just as spectacularly as he had begun the day, taking two more wickets and enjoying perhaps his best performance in a Pakistan shirt since recovering from the debilitating knee injury that hampered his career for so long. Afridi at the other end played his part as Bangladesh fell apart at the end, losing their last four wickets for 18 runs.

Pakistan need 240 to set up an Asia Cup final against India, and thanks to Afridi and Junaid, they will carry the momentum with them.—Agencies

