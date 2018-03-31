Musharraf trial will reach its logical conclusion: Nawaz

If used, CJP should have stuck to ‘faryadi’

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif talking to media here on Friday has said that former president Pervez Musharraf’s trial will surely reach its logical conclusion.

He said that the time has changed now and that Musharraf has to appear in the court one day.

Responding to a question, the former PM said that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar should have not retracted from his ‘faryadi’ statement.

He further asked about the need of supplementary reference when nothing corrupt was found in the original case in three months.

Head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia had himself clarified that no documents declaring me as beneficial owner of London flats were found, he continued.

Nawaz Sharif said that the case against them is being run since 1962 when he was in school.

They are only shouting ‘assets, assets’ despite proving their allegations regarding corruption, he asserted.

On the other hand, during the hearing headed by Muhammad Bashir in accountability court, defence lawyer Khawja Harris cross exam head of Panama Joint investigation team (JIT) Wajid Zia’s statement.

Zia told that the team didn’t contact Jerry Freeman directly to confirm the authenticity of trust deed provided by Sharifs in Supreme Court

“It’s right that unanimously approved questionnaire was sent to Jerry Freeman by JIT”, Zia said in court upon the cross questioning of legal counsel of Nawaz Sharif.

He further added that “JIT contacted Jerry Freeman through the help of solicitor for the confirmation of Sharif family’s trust deed”.